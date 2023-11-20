Ludhiana: Government schemes must reach ground-level beneficiaries

The state in-charge secretary of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, Kapil Meena, held a meeting with officials to discuss the effective implementation of government schemes at the ground level. The meeting was held in Mini Secretariat Ludhiana on Monday. Officials during a Viksat Bharat Sankalp Yatra meeting in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

Accompanied by deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik, additional deputy commissioner (rural development) Rupinder Pal Singh, and other officers from the district administration, Meena emphasised the importance of reaching out to marginalised communities and implementing central government schemes in order to improve the living standards of those in need.

He highlighted that the “Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra” campaign, initiated by the central government, aims to ensure the successful delivery of major schemes and programmes to both rural and urban areas. The campaign, which commenced on November 15 and will conclude on January 25, 2024, seeks to assist beneficiaries in accessing the benefits provided by these schemes.

As the nodal officer, Kapil Meena will oversee the progress of the campaign. In order to reach more people, eight awareness vans will be dispatched to different villages where camps will be set up. These camps will inform villagers about the various schemes and programmes, allowing eligible beneficiaries to avail the benefits on the spot. Additionally, cultural programmes will be organised to further engage the public.

Kapil Meena further emphasised the need to assist beneficiaries who are yet to benefit from these schemes, ensuring that they are guided and provided with the resources that have eluded them thus far. He stressed the importance of equal rights for people residing both in cities and rural areas, advocating for the equitable distribution of scheme benefits.

DC Surabhi Malik shared that a district-level committee has been established to oversee the implementation of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra. Nodal officers have also been appointed to monitor specific schemes. The district administration has already conducted camps in various villages, benefiting hundreds of residents.