Ludhiana government schools make announcements at places of worship to increase enrolment

With the commencement of admissions, government schools in the district are turning to local religious shrines, including gurdwaras, to spread the word about the affordability and quality of education at their institutions.

Devotees visiting these shrines are told about the nominal fee structure, provision of free books and uniforms, scholarships and other facilities available for students at government schools.

Not just schools’ staff, even granthis can be seen making announcements about admissions.

Following the directions of director general, school education (DGSE) Pradeep Aggarwal to increase enrolment, district education officer Jaswinder Kaur told school heads and principals to make announcements in local religious shrines.

Various schools including Government Model School (GMS), Mangli Tanda, Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS), Lakho Gadowal, GSSS PAU, Government High School (GHS) Daad, GHS Pakhowal, GSSS Nasrali Block, Khanna, GMS Aloona Tola Block Khanna-1, GHS Ramgarh Sardaran, Dehlon, GSSS Doraha, etc got the announcements made in local gurdwaras to draw more students to government schools.

Schools also uploaded these videos on their official Facebook pages and the webpage of the education department.

In one of the videos, an announcer from GSSS, Doraha, is seen highlighting the modern facilities available at the school, including the projectors, computers and scholarships, along with other attractions including free uniforms, mid-day meal facility, NCC, huge playground, renovated school building, greenery, etc.

He also made people aware of the availability of vocational courses in the school along with regular streams such as medical, non-medical, arts and commerce.

A teacher from GSSS, PAU, while addressing a gathering at a local gurdwara, also spoke about the highly educated and qualified teachers at the school.

The state education department formed ‘enrolment-booster teams’, along with state-level, district-level, block-level, and school-level committees.

DGSE had further asked the principals to upload videos, documentaries, and posters emphasising their school’s achievements, and attractions, along with their admission ‘theme song’ on online platforms, and share the link with parents, students, and NGOs.

The state education department will hold weekly admission review meetings with district education officers and block nodal officers.

