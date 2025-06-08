Ludhiana: Govt not concerned about Buddha Nullah, says SAD

Shiromani Akali Dal’s (SAD) Ludhiana West bypoll candidate Parupkar Singh Ghumman on Saturday accused the state government of making farmers “landless” by acquiring their fertile land besides “failing” to clean up the Buddha Nullah and “refusing” to regularise contractual employees of the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU). Parupkar Singh Ghumman meeting local residents during election campaign in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

“Farmers are set to be evicted from 24,000 acres of land but the chief minister is not concerned. Lies are being pouted that the land acquisition will be voluntary even when the notification clearly states that all land will be acquired irrespective of the concern of farmers. It is condemnable that Bhagwant Mann has not addressed the issues of farmers even today,” he said.

Speaking about the Buddha Nullah, Ghumman said, “Pollution is a real problem. But instead of addressing this issue, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is only playing politics.”

Speaking about the PAU contractual employees, Ghumman said, “Despite numerous dharnas and repeated representations, the government has done nothing to regularise the employees.”

Asserting that the chief minister was oblivious to the law and order situation and the “culture of extortions” which had created a fear psychosis in the city, the SAD candidate said, “Nothing is being offered to the industrial sector which is shifting outside the state due to non-availability of power or other subsidy”.

He also criticised the chief minister for road blocks and excessive security drills. “The city was brought to a standstill during the chief minister’s visit today, also affecting trade,” he added.