Ludhiana: Grocery store owner held with 820 gm heroin

The team of special task force (STF) Ludhiana Range arrested a drug peddler and recovered 820 gm heroin from his possession. The accused during questioning stated that the heroin was procured by his father Mahinder Singh. (iStock)

The accused has been identified as Nitin, alias Gocha, 23, of Mohalla Gobindsar of Daba. He runs a grocery store in Bapu Market.

The special task force has also nominated his father Mahinder Singh, alias Balli in the case following the information provided by the accused during questioning. He is still on the run.

Inspector Harbans Singh, in charge, special task force Ludhiana Range, said that they received a tip-off that the accused was heading towards Ishar Nagar on his scooter to supply heroin to his customers.

Following the information, the team nabbed him near Kartar General Store in Block C of Ishar Nagar and recovered heroin from him.

The accused during questioning stated that the heroin was procured by his father Mahinder Singh.

A case under Section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, has been registered against the accused at special task force police station in Mohali.

