Ludhiana gym owner shoots self with licensed revolver, critical

A 32-year-old gym owner shot himself with a licensed revolver at his gym late on Sunday night. He was rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), where doctors said he was in a critical condition.

The reason behind the suicide bid has not been ascertained yet. The 32-year-old had completed his gym regimen at the Sandhu Nagar gym as usual.

Assistant sub-inspector Sukhwinder Singh, in-charge at the Jagatpuri police post said the 32-year-old and the gym members had left the gym room after their session.

Minutes later, the 32-year-old locked the door from inside and shot himself in the head. His wife later arrived at the spot, but did not get a response at the door.

An acquaintance then entered the gym after scaling the wall of an adjoining building and was shocked to see the 32-year-old lying in the pool of blood. He opened the door from inside, following which he was rushed to hospital.

Police are currently scanning the CCTVs installed in the gym.

ASI Singh said the 32-year-old is on a ventilator, but he was not responding to the treatment.

Gym members said he had opened the gym early in the morning and exercised with them, adding that they did not notice anything unusual.