Ludhiana gym owner shoots self with licensed revolver, critical
The reason behind the suicide bid, which took place at gym owner’s Sandhu Nagar establishment; he had completed his regimen at the gym as usual before the incident
A 32-year-old gym owner shot himself with a licensed revolver at his gym late on Sunday night. He was rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), where doctors said he was in a critical condition.
The reason behind the suicide bid has not been ascertained yet. The 32-year-old had completed his gym regimen at the Sandhu Nagar gym as usual.
Assistant sub-inspector Sukhwinder Singh, in-charge at the Jagatpuri police post said the 32-year-old and the gym members had left the gym room after their session.
Minutes later, the 32-year-old locked the door from inside and shot himself in the head. His wife later arrived at the spot, but did not get a response at the door.
An acquaintance then entered the gym after scaling the wall of an adjoining building and was shocked to see the 32-year-old lying in the pool of blood. He opened the door from inside, following which he was rushed to hospital.
Police are currently scanning the CCTVs installed in the gym.
ASI Singh said the 32-year-old is on a ventilator, but he was not responding to the treatment.
Gym members said he had opened the gym early in the morning and exercised with them, adding that they did not notice anything unusual.
-
Road caves in near Ludhiana’s Ishmeet Chowk, traffic to remain disrupted
A major road cave incident was reported near a level crossing on Ishmeet Chowk Road in Shastri Nagar, adding to the woes of city residents — already troubled by inundated roads from hour-long rain a day prior. The incident prompted action from the authorities, with the civic body swinging into action and Aam Aadmi Party legislator Gurpreet Singh Gogi also visiting the spot to inspect the damage.
-
Man dies as truck rams into e-rickshaw on Ludhiana’s Brown road
A labourer died, while others suffered injuries after a truck hit an e-rickshaw at Brown road during the wee hours on Monday. Both the truck and e-rickshaw drivers escaped from the spot after the incident The deceased has been identified as 20-year-old Mohammad Nanne. Three of his friends, Mohammad Riaz, Mohammad Gulzar and Mohammad Aslam — all hailing from Bihar were living in a rented accommodation in Dhoka Mohalla and worked as daily labourers.
-
After colleges, drugs making way into schools: Punjab governor
Calling the drug menace a major concern for the state, Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit on Monday said after colleges, drugs had permeated into schools as well. He said that Pakistan was using drugs in its proxy war against India. “While Pakistan cannot fight directly, it has been adopting several other tactics to weaken our youngsters, including supplying drugs.”
-
3 of family killed in road accident near Phagwara
Three members of a family died in a road accident when a trolley laden with clay overturned on a car on the Phagwara-Rupnagar highway on Monday. The trolley driven by Major Singh was coming from the Banga side and going to Ferozepur. SHO Gurdial Singh said when the trolley reached Mahilpur Chowk on the highway, it met with an accident and overturned on the car coming from the Phagwara side.
-
Sarabjit Singh’s wife succumbs after falling off bike
The wife of Sarabjit Singh, Sukhpreet Kaur – a farmer captured by Pakistan, who died after being brutally assaulted by jail inmates in 2013 – succumbed to the injuries Sukhpreet Kaur suffered after falling off a motorcycle on Monday. The victim's daughter, Swapandeep Kaur, who is posted as a tehsildar (revenue officer) in Jalandhar, said her mother breathed her last at around 6.30 am at the private hospital, where she was undergoing treatment.
