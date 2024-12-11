Ludhiana: ‘Harassed for dowry’, woman ends life

(Blurb) Case registered against 12, hunt on to arrest them, say police The police have registered a case against 12 individuals.

A married woman ended her life by consuming a large quantity of pills allegedly after dowry harassment. She was rushed to the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital in Ludhiana in an unconscious state but succumbed during treatment on Tuesday. The Dehlon police sent the body to the civil hospital for a postmortem examination.

The mother of the victim alleged that her daughter had been subjected to relentless harassment by her husband and in-laws since her marriage last year. “The family members pressured her to bring more dowry and tortured her emotionally and physically,” she said. On December 8, her daughter, devastated by the continuous harassment, consumed a heavy dose of medication.

The police have registered a case against 12 individuals, including her husband and mother-in-law. Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Ranjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said an investigation has been launched to trace the accused, who are reportedly absconding.

Satnam Singh Dhaliwal, president of the Universal Human Rights Organization, called for the immediate arrest of the accused.