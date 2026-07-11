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Ludhiana: HC seeks MC reply over appointment of MLAs’ sons to F&CC

Petition alleges appointments made by mayor violates provisions of Punjab Municipal Corporation Act and the rules governing the committee’s constitution

Published on: Jul 11, 2026 08:45 AM IST
By HT Correspondent
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Ludhiana

The civic body has been directed to file its reply before the next date of hearing. (HT FILE)
The civic body has been directed to file its reply before the next date of hearing. (HT FILE)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued notice to the municipal corporation (MC), Ludhiana, on a petition challenging the appointment of two councillors to the Finance and Contracts Committee (F&CC), one of the civic body’s key decision-making panels.

The petition alleges that the appointments were made in violation of the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act and the rules governing the committee’s constitution. The matter is scheduled for hearing on July 27.

The petition, filed by councillor Gaurav Bhatti, challenges the mayor’s June 24 order appointing councillor Aman Kumar of Ward No. 94, son of Ludhiana North Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Madan Lal Bagga, and councillor Yuvraj Singh Sidhu of Ward No. 50, son of Atam Nagar AAP MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu, as members of the committee.

According to the petition, the General House, through Agenda No. 106 passed on March 24, had authorised the mayor to appoint members to the committee. However, the petitioner has contended that the subsequent appointments were not in conformity with the provisions of the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act and the rules governing the constitution of the Finance and Contracts Committee.

 
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