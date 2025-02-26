Ludhiana: HC steps in, 18 students get board exam roll numbers

In a major relief for 18 Class 12-Commerce students of Jatindera Greenfield School, Gurusar Sudhar, the Punjab and Haryana high court, on Tuesday, ordered the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to issue their roll numbers for the remaining board exams. The students had moved the court after they were denied issuance of their roll numbers, jeopardising their academic future. The court, in its order, directed the respondents to allow the petitioners to appear in the remaining examination subject to outcome of the present writ petition. (HT Photo)

The dispute erupted when the school accused the students of disciplinary violations and suspended them. “The school management informed CBSE about their suspension. However, despite collecting disciplinary fines, full school fees, and even conducting their practical exams in January, the school did not issue their roll numbers for the board exams,” said one of the parents of the affected students.

With time running out, the students and their parents approached the school principal on February 21, just a day before their exam, seeking a resolution. However, principal Chander Shekhar revealed that these 18 students were implicated in a violent altercation that left a few of their peers severely injured. Following this grave incident, the school administration promptly alerted the board, expressing deep concern over the matter. However, he clarified that the school had neither requested a change in their examination centres nor sought to withhold their roll numbers.

Left with no choice, the students filed a writ petition in the Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday.

“Even now, police officials are escorting our students to an alternate examination centre due to the persistent threats they have received from these 18 students,” Shekhar stated, underscoring the seriousness of the situation.

The court, in its order, directed the respondents to allow the petitioners to appear in the remaining examination subject to outcome of the present writ petition.