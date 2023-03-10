Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana health department starts drive to keep dengue at bay

Ludhiana health department starts drive to keep dengue at bay

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 10, 2023 10:54 PM IST

Parminder Singh, an officer from the mass media wing, visited Government Primary School No. 7 and highlighted that dengue is more prevalent in areas such as Rajguru Nagar, BRS Nagar, Kichlu Nagar and Model Town of Ludhiana

Under the direction of civil surgeon Hitinder Kaur, the health department is raising awareness about Dengue larvae in government offices and among public. The campaign team visited Rajguru Nagar’s G Block on Friday, educating residents about the issue and conducting door-to-door inspections for larvae.

Team of Ludhiana health department during dengue awareness drive in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT photo)
During the awareness drive, Parminder Singh, an officer from the mass media wing, visited Government Primary School No. 7 and highlighted that dengue is more prevalent in areas such as Rajguru Nagar, BRS Nagar, Kichlu Nagar and Model Town. Meanwhile, Kaur further explained that dengue is transmitted by the Aedes mosquito during the day.

Providing further information about dengue and malaria, the civil surgeon stated that symptoms such as high fever, headache, muscle pain, skin rashes, pain behind the eyes and bleeding from the gums and nose, can indicate dengue infection.

