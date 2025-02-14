Ludhiana: Health employee caught taking 7,000 as bribe

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has apprehended Satinder Kumar, an emergency ward assistant in the Ludhiana civil hospital, red-handed while accepting ₹7,000 as bribe. An official spokesperson of the VB said the arrest was made on the complaint of Vijay Kumar, a resident of Jassal Colony in Ludhiana. The accused (second from right) in VB custody in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

He said the complainant had approached the VB to inform that the accused demanded a bribe of ₹10,000 for issuing a receipt regarding his medico-legal report. The complainant further alleged that the accused had already taken ₹3,000 from him and was demanding the remaining amount.

According to the spokesperson, after a preliminary inquiry, a team from the economic offences wing, Ludhiana range, laid a trap during which the accused was arrested red-handed while he was accepting ₹7,000 from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at the VB police station. Further investigation is under progress, he added.