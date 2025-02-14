Ludhiana: Health employee caught taking 7,000 as bribe

The complainant alleged that the accused had demanded a bribe of ₹10,000 for issuing a receipt regarding his medico-legal report
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has apprehended Satinder Kumar, an emergency ward assistant in the Ludhiana civil hospital, red-handed while accepting ₹7,000 as bribe. An official spokesperson of the VB said the arrest was made on the complaint of Vijay Kumar, a resident of Jassal Colony in Ludhiana.
He said the complainant had approached the VB to inform that the accused demanded a bribe of ₹10,000 for issuing a receipt regarding his medico-legal report. The complainant further alleged that the accused had already taken ₹3,000 from him and was demanding the remaining amount.
According to the spokesperson, after a preliminary inquiry, a team from the economic offences wing, Ludhiana range, laid a trap during which the accused was arrested red-handed while he was accepting ₹7,000 from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at the VB police station. Further investigation is under progress, he added.