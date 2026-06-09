Ludhiana: Heatwave alert on June 10, showers likely from June 11

After days of intense heat, Ludhiana is likely to witness a significant change in weather conditions this week, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for heatwave-like conditions on June 10 and an orange alert for thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds and rainfall on June 11 and 12.

Officials advised farmers and outdoor workers to exercise caution during the ongoing hot spell. (HT File)

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The city continued to reel under scorching conditions on Monday, with the maximum temperature settling at 42°C, unchanged from the previous day and 2.8 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature was recorded at 25.2°C, one degree lower than Sunday’s reading and 0.2 degrees below the seasonal average.

While no weather warning has been issued for Tuesday, temperatures are expected to remain high. The IMD has forecast heatwave-like conditions on Wednesday and advised residents to take necessary precautions against prolonged exposure to extreme heat.

A significant shift in weather is expected from June 11, when an orange alert will come into effect across the district. The IMD has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, gusty winds of 50-60 kmph and rainfall at isolated places. Similar conditions are likely to persist on June 12, with the possibility of hail activity, strong winds and light to moderate rainfall at a few locations.

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{{^usCountry}} Data from the IMD shows that Ludhiana received only 3.2 mm of rainfall between June 1 and June 8, registering a 44% deficit compared to the normal precipitation for the period. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Data from the IMD shows that Ludhiana received only 3.2 mm of rainfall between June 1 and June 8, registering a 44% deficit compared to the normal precipitation for the period. {{/usCountry}}

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Pavneet Kaur Kingra, head of the Department of Climate Change and Agricultural Meteorology at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), advised farmers and outdoor workers to exercise caution during the ongoing hot spell.

“Farmers should plan their field operations during the morning and evening hours, avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, take regular breaks and remain adequately hydrated,” she said.

Kingra also urged residents to use water judiciously, noting that the IMD has forecast below-normal rainfall during the season.