Ludhiana: ‘High on drugs’, driver crashes school van into wall in Jagraon, arrested

Just two days after the death of a 7-year-old after a school van crashed into a tree on Raikot Road in Jagraon, another tragedy averted as a van carrying schoolkids crashed into a wall in Bujurg village of Jagraon on Friday morning. Villagers gathered at spot where a school van crashed into a wall in Village Bujurg in Jagraon in District Ludhiana On Friday (HT Photo)

No deaths or injuries were reported in the incident. However, the van’s driver was reportedly under the influence of drugs and has been arrested. Locals gathered at the spot after the mishap and nabbed the driver.

The accused driver, identified as Sikandar Singh of Barsal village, was handed over to Sadar Jagraon police, who registered a first-information report (FIR) against him.

The bus was of Blossom Convent School, Leela Megh Singh village, was going towards Sidhwan Bet Road after picking up students from Barsal village and as it reached Bujurg village, the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The bus, carrying five children at the time, crashed into a wall.

The children were rushed to school in other vehicles.

After the death of a seven-year-old boy in the school van mishap in Jagraon, the district administration had ordered closure of all schools for two days to scan vans, buses and other vehicles used for ferrying children. However, the fresh incident has raised question marks over the work done.

Sadar Jagraon station-house officer (SHO) sub-inspector Surinder Singh said an FIR under sections 281 (rash driving) and 61 (2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 75 (cruelty to child) of the Juvenile Justice Act was registered against the accused driver. The accused was taken to a hospital for medical examination for confirmation of the alleged drug consumption.

Jagraon sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Gurbir Singh Kohli said they are committed to implementing the Safe School Vahan scheme. According to the SDM, a drive is already underway, and they are checking vehicles used to ferry school students.

“We will conduct a check of school vans parked in the school premises as well,” said the SDM.

“We appeal the parents and school managements to check if the drivers are driving in inebriated condition,” he added.