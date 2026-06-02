Ludhiana: History-sheeter opens fire at rival, none hurt

A history-sheeter allegedly opened fire at his rival on Shingar Cinema Road on Monday afternoon before fleeing the spot.

Police at the spot on Shingar Cinema Road in Ludhiana on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

No one was injured in the incident, police said.

The accused, identified as Manya, allegedly targeted Happy, with whom he shares a long-standing rivalry, police said.

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According to investigators, the two came face-to-face on the road and exchanged words. During the confrontation, Manya allegedly pulled out a firearm and fired at Happy before escaping.

Police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and recovered a motorcycle believed to have been left behind by the accused. The firing was also captured on CCTV cameras installed in the area.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (city-I) Sameer Verma said both Manya and Happy are involved in multiple criminal cases and had recently secured bail in separate matters.

The officer said the rivalry dates back to a 2024 murder case in which Happy and his associates were accused of killing Manya’s friend, Kamal, following a dispute over a beer bottle.

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{{^usCountry}} Police are examining CCTV footage and other evidence as part of the investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police are examining CCTV footage and other evidence as part of the investigation. {{/usCountry}}

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An FIR under Section 109 of the BNS and Arms Act has been registered against the accused and raids are being conducted to arrest the accused.