Ludhiana: Hit by SUV, biker dead in Samrala

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 15, 2025 06:10 AM IST

A 50-year-old man died in a road mishap on the Khanna-Machhiwara road near Balion village in Samrala on Thursday night. Identified as Inderjit Singh, 50, of Samrala, the victim, a factory worker, was returning home after duty hours when an SUV hit his motorcycle, police said.

According to the police, the mishap took place near Balion village, Ludhiana, where a Mahindra Scorpio, coming from the Samrala side allegedly at a high speed, crashed into the victim’s bike. (HT Photo)

According to the police, the mishap took place near Balion village where a Mahindra Scorpio, coming from the Samrala side allegedly at a high speed, crashed into the victim’s bike.

Eyewitnesses said the SUV driver fled the scene while leaving his vehicle on the mishap spot. Local residents rushed the victim to the civil hospital in Samrala. Upon receiving the report, the police impounded the car and initiated an investigation. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused, the police said.

