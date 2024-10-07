Ludhiana: Home guards miss deadline to vacate govt school rooms

The home guards volunteer force is yet to vacate the three room at a Jagraon government school for over six years even as the 15-day deadline set by the deputy commissioner’s office came to an end. Home guards have been using three rooms at the Government Primary Smart School in Jagraon as office since 2018. (HT Photo)

In an order on September 20, the district commander of the home guard volunteers was ordered to vacate rooms they have occupied since 2018 at Government Primary Smart School, Basic, Jagraon.

The students and staff have been pushing for the rooms to be vacated as they are short of space to run classes.

School in-charge Karamjeet Kaur expressed frustration over the delay. “We were hopeful when the deputy commissioner issued the notice. We had been trying for a long time, reaching out to MLAs and officials concerned. The 15 days have passed but nothing has changed,” she said.

Home guards volunteer force’s district commander Satya Prakash said no alternative location had been shown to them.

“We received the letter to vacate and responded to the DC, stating that we could not leave within 15 days without an alternative location. The building used to be the office of the block primary education officer [BPEO], and it was in a poor condition before we repaired it and moved in,” Prakash said.

Deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal had earlier said a new building had been identified for the home guards.

Jagraon BPEO Sukhdev Singh said they have written to the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) twice since the order was issued but no action has been taken so far.

District education officer (DEO elementary) Ravinder Kaur said she will discuss the issue with the DC.

DC Jorwal was unavailable for comments despite repeated attempts.