Ludhiana: Homeless man succumbs to injuries, 25 days after road mishap

The homeless man was sleeping beside a generator set installed outside a bank in Ludhiana on December 20, 2021, when a speeding Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza car rammed into the generator set, injuring him in the process. He succumbed to his injuries 25 days later. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Jan 14, 2022 02:11 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

After battling for life for 25 days, a homeless man succumbed to the injuries he suffered in a freak accident on the city roads.

The victim, identified as Rahul Kumar, 22, was sleeping beside a generator set installed outside a bank on December 20, 2021, when a speeding Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza car rammed into the generator set, injuring him in the process.

An eyewitness, Vishal Kumar Gupta of Aarti Steel Chowk, who is also the complainant in the case, had rushed the victim to the civil hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

On Gupta’s statement, police had booked Pawan Ahir of Mohalla Kishore Nagar for the accident. Assistant sub-inspector Rachhpal Singh said that a case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and a manhunt launched for the accused.

