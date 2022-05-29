Ludhiana: Honey-trap gang busted, two women among four held

Tibba police busted a honey-trap racket and arrested four persons, including two women, on Saturday. One of the members of the gang has yet to be caught, the police said.

The women, as per the police, used to stop commuters seeking lift and later threaten them to implicate them in cases of rape and molestation to extort money from them.

The accused had also laid a trap to extort money from a factory owner, who approached the police, resulting in the arrest of the four accused.

The arrested persons have been identified as Preeti Sharma, Babita Sharma, Rajat Sharma of Gopal Nagar, and Mohit Kumar of Karamsar Colony. Their accomplice Bulbul is at large.

The FIR against them has been registered on the complaint of Nagendra Yadav of New Vijay Nagar.

Yadav, a fabric manufacturer, told the police that he runs a factory near Puneet Nagar. On Friday evening, he was going to his factory on a scooter. Near Puneet Nagar, he said, a woman stopped him and asked for a lift, but he refused. However, the woman forcefully sat on the back seat of his scooter and asked him to drop her to Puneet Nagar, he mentioned in his complaint

Yadav added that after dropping the woman in Puneet Nagar, he reached his factory. Minutes later, the woman turned up there and asked the workers that she wanted to use the washroom. On finding her there,Yadav came out and confronted the woman, who left the factory.

“After some time, I also left the factory and went somewhere. Meanwhile, the woman returned to the factory with her male aide and created ruckus. She made a call to me after getting my phone number from the factory workers and started accusing me of harassing her,” said Yadav.

“The woman and her aide started threatening me with implication in a case if I did not give them ₹5,000. As I realised that the accused are members of a honey-trap gang, I reached the police station to lodge a complaint. When I was recording my statement with the police, I received a call from one of the aides of the accused, who identified himself as a police officer from Tibba station and threatened that he was lodging a case against me,” he added.

Police officials asked him to tell the accused to come and collect the money and laid a trap. As the accused turned up there, the police arrested them.

ASI Sukhdev Singh, who is investigating the case, said they have registered a case against the accused under section 384 (extortion) of the IPC.

The police are questioning the accused to know how many people they have robbed by trapping them.

Not the first such case

On June 5, 2021, two women, along with their accomplices, had honey-trapped the owner of a meat shop in Ghumar Mandi and robbed him of his car and jewellery in Dugri’s Phase 3. The accused were demanding ₹5 lakh from the victim and threatened to make his personal videos viral on social networking sites. The victim lodged a complaint with the Dugri police, who had laid a trap and arrested the accused.

On September 12, 2020, two persons, including a head constable posted in Moga, were arrested for allegedly laying a honey trap to extort money from different people.

On June 28, 2020, ASI Dharminder Singh posted at Daba police station, along with his two accomplices – including a woman, was arrested for allegedly laying a honey trap for a 45-year-old realtor and trying to extort ₹50 lakh from him.