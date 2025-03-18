Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Hours before Kejriwal, Mann’s visit, civil hospital plunges into darkness

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 18, 2025 08:04 AM IST

According to the senior medical officer (SMO), Mother and Child Hospital, Dr Deepika Goyal, there was some problem in the transformer of the hospital which led to the power outage. She added that Punjab State Power Corporation Limited officials were working to restore the power.

Hours before the inauguration of a ‘renovated’ civil hospital by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and chief minister Bhagwant Mann, the district hospital plunged into darkness.

Hours before the inauguration of a ‘renovated’ civil hospital by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and chief minister Bhagwant Mann, the district hospital plunged into darkness. (Representational image)
Hours before the inauguration of a ‘renovated’ civil hospital by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and chief minister Bhagwant Mann, the district hospital plunged into darkness. (Representational image)

According to the senior medical officer (SMO), Mother and Child Hospital, Dr Deepika Goyal, there was some problem in the transformer of the hospital which led to the power outage. She added that Punjab State Power Corporation Limited officials were working to restore the power.

While she claimed that their auto-cut gensets started right away, videos showing doctors/paramedics treating people with flashlights were doing the rounds on social media.

Union minister Ravneet Bittu took to ‘X’ to take a jibe at the state government.

“There is no fault from our end. Our supply is running fine. There was an internal problem in the hospital. I have sent an XEN with a team to the spot to restore power,” said the chief engineer, PSPCL, Jagdev Singh Hans.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On