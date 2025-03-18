Ludhiana: Hours before Kejriwal, Mann’s visit, civil hospital plunges into darkness

Hours before the inauguration of a ‘renovated’ civil hospital by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and chief minister Bhagwant Mann, the district hospital plunged into darkness. Hours before the inauguration of a ‘renovated’ civil hospital by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and chief minister Bhagwant Mann, the district hospital plunged into darkness. (Representational image)

According to the senior medical officer (SMO), Mother and Child Hospital, Dr Deepika Goyal, there was some problem in the transformer of the hospital which led to the power outage. She added that Punjab State Power Corporation Limited officials were working to restore the power.

While she claimed that their auto-cut gensets started right away, videos showing doctors/paramedics treating people with flashlights were doing the rounds on social media.

Union minister Ravneet Bittu took to ‘X’ to take a jibe at the state government.

“There is no fault from our end. Our supply is running fine. There was an internal problem in the hospital. I have sent an XEN with a team to the spot to restore power,” said the chief engineer, PSPCL, Jagdev Singh Hans.