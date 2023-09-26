Ludhiana: I-T raids at SAD leader’s Model Town residence

Income Tax Department sleuths on Tuesday carried out a raid at the Model Town residence of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and realtor, Vipan Kaka Sood. The lengthy raid continued late into the evening, during which the Income Tax officials seized various documents and electronic records from the premises. (Manish/HT)

The raid comes in the backdrop of allegations of Sood being involved in a recent purchase of a hotel complex.

A well-coordinated team of at least 20 officials from Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Chandigarh arrived at Sood’s residence around 5 am on Tuesday. As part of their operation, the officials ensured that no one was allowed to leave the premises or make any phone calls.

While the investigation is still underway, Income Tax officials have chosen not to disclose any specifics regarding their findings.

Vipan Sood Kaka had unsuccessfully contested the state assembly elections from the Ludhiana Central constituency in 2022 on the ticket of the Lok Insaaf Party, led by former member of legislative assembly (MLA) Simarjeet Singh Bains, before jumping ship to the Shiromani Akali Dal.

There had been murmurs of the party considering fielding Sood as their candidate from Ludhiana in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as well.

