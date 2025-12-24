Ludhiana: IMD issues orange alert for fog till Dec 26

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for very dense fog in Ludhiana and adjoining areas till December 26, warning of poor visibility conditions that could disrupt road, rail and air traffic. A yellow alert for dense fog will remain in place on December 27, the weather department said on Tuesday. According to the weather department, a yellow alert for dense fog has been issued for December 27. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

According to the IMD, visibility in Ludhiana dropped to as low as 50 metres on Tuesday morning as the city continued to remain under a thick blanket of fog. The district has been witnessing persistent foggy conditions for nearly 10 days, beginning December 13, significantly affecting daily life and commute.

The IMD clarified that while fog conditions remain severe, there is currently no alert for a cold day or cold wave in the district. On Tuesday, Ludhiana recorded a maximum temperature of 22.4 degrees Celsius, which was 2.7 degrees below normal, while the minimum temperature settled at 7.6 degrees Celsius, 1.6 degrees below the seasonal average.

Explaining weather classifications, the IMD defines a cold day as one when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below and the maximum temperature remains 4.5 to 6.4 degrees below normal. A severe cold day is declared when the maximum temperature drops more than 6.5 degrees below normal.

Similarly, a cold wave occurs when the minimum temperature falls below 10 degrees Celsius and is also 4.5 to 6.4 degrees below normal, while temperatures below 4 degrees Celsius are also considered cold wave conditions.

The IMD has advised residents to exercise caution while travelling during early morning and late evening hours due to reduced visibility.