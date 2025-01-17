Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Imposter posing as airport GM dupes financial adviser of 5L

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 17, 2025 10:53 PM IST

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Lovely Jain of Ram Nagar. Jain in his complaint stated that he is physically challenged and suffering from congenital anomalies with short stature. He is also a member of an NGO that helps patients to arrange blood.

Posing as the general manager of the Chandigarh International Airport, an imposter duped a physically challenged financial adviser and stockbroker of 5 lakh on the pretext of buying one kg gold in auction, which the airport authorities had seized from the smugglers.

Posing as the general manager of the Chandigarh International Airport, an imposter duped a physically challenged financial adviser and stockbroker of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5 lakh on the pretext of buying one kg gold in auction, which the airport authorities had seized from the smugglers. (Shutterstock/ Representational image)
Posing as the general manager of the Chandigarh International Airport, an imposter duped a physically challenged financial adviser and stockbroker of 5 lakh on the pretext of buying one kg gold in auction, which the airport authorities had seized from the smugglers. (Shutterstock/ Representational image)

The accused has been identified as Arshdeep Singh of Rajguru Nagar.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Lovely Jain of Ram Nagar. Jain in his complaint stated that he is physically challenged and suffering from congenital anomalies with short stature. He is also a member of an NGO that helps patients to arrange blood. The accused was in need of a unit of blood for his relative. The accused came in contact with him through a common friend.

The complainant stated that the accused told him that at the airport they used to seize smuggled gold from the passengers, which they used to sell in auction at discounted rates. He claimed that in partnership with a woman Balbir Kaur he bought one kg of seized gold for 40.37 lakh. He can help him in buying the gold.

“The accused took 5 lakh in cash from me to initiate the procedure stating that he will deposit 5 lakh of his share. The accused gave me a cheque for 5 lakh as a guarantee. He issued a letter on July 22, 2024, which mentioned that he would get one kg gold for 41.80 lakh, which will be delivered to him on August 28, 2024,” said the complainant.

“On being asked, the accused made excuses that the gold will be delivered to him on September 3, 2024, but failed. Later, they deposited the cheque issued by the accused, but it was dishonoured by the bank. When contacted, the accused refused to return his money, “he added.

ASI Sukhjinder Singh said despite repeated summons the accused did not join the investigation. An FIR under section 318 (4) of BNS has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for his arrest.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On