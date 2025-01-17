Ludhiana: Imposter posing as airport GM dupes financial adviser of 5L

Posing as the general manager of the Chandigarh International Airport, an imposter duped a physically challenged financial adviser and stockbroker of ₹5 lakh on the pretext of buying one kg gold in auction, which the airport authorities had seized from the smugglers. Posing as the general manager of the Chandigarh International Airport, an imposter duped a physically challenged financial adviser and stockbroker of ₹ 5 lakh on the pretext of buying one kg gold in auction, which the airport authorities had seized from the smugglers. (Shutterstock/ Representational image)

The accused has been identified as Arshdeep Singh of Rajguru Nagar.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Lovely Jain of Ram Nagar. Jain in his complaint stated that he is physically challenged and suffering from congenital anomalies with short stature. He is also a member of an NGO that helps patients to arrange blood. The accused was in need of a unit of blood for his relative. The accused came in contact with him through a common friend.

The complainant stated that the accused told him that at the airport they used to seize smuggled gold from the passengers, which they used to sell in auction at discounted rates. He claimed that in partnership with a woman Balbir Kaur he bought one kg of seized gold for ₹40.37 lakh. He can help him in buying the gold.

“The accused took ₹5 lakh in cash from me to initiate the procedure stating that he will deposit ₹5 lakh of his share. The accused gave me a cheque for ₹5 lakh as a guarantee. He issued a letter on July 22, 2024, which mentioned that he would get one kg gold for ₹41.80 lakh, which will be delivered to him on August 28, 2024,” said the complainant.

“On being asked, the accused made excuses that the gold will be delivered to him on September 3, 2024, but failed. Later, they deposited the cheque issued by the accused, but it was dishonoured by the bank. When contacted, the accused refused to return his money, “he added.

ASI Sukhjinder Singh said despite repeated summons the accused did not join the investigation. An FIR under section 318 (4) of BNS has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for his arrest.