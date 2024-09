Ludhiana: Inayat, Japleen enter badminton tournament finals

In the girls’ singles U-13 quarterfinals event of the Punjab State Mini (U-11) and Sub Junior (U-13) Boys and Girls Ranking Badminton Championship, Inayat Gulati from Jalandhar defeated Maanvi Arora from Hoshiarpur, and Aradhya Singhh from Amritsar won against Tavnoorpreet Kaur from Gurdaspur by 21-5 and 21-9, respectively. Manseerat Kaur from Jalandhar beat Riddhima from Mohali by 21-13, and Japleen Kaur from Ferozepur defeated Myrah Chopra from Jalandhar by 21-12. In the girls’ singles U-11 quarterfinals event, Nayra Sharma from Gurdaspur was defeated by Aanya Tiwari from Ludhiana. Tania Dhiman from Ludhiana won against Hargun Kaur from Jalandhar by 21-18, and Japleen Kaur from Hoshiarpur was defeated by Nimrat Kaur Maan from Jalandhar by 21-16. (HT Photo)

In the boys’ singles U-13 quarterfinals event, Manan Rana from Mohali, Divam Garg from Mansa, and Neerav Mehta from Patiala were defeated by Aadvik Bhatia from Ludhiana, Hargunveer Singh Sidhu from Bathinda, and Swastik Saddi from Ludhiana by 21-10, 21-15, and 21-6, respectively.

In the semifinals, the girls’ doubles U-13 event was won by Inayat Gulati and Japleen Kaur against Manseerat Kaur and Surveen Kaur by 21-15. In the girls’ doubles U-11 event, Hargun Kaur and Nimrat Kaur Maan were defeated by Samaira Aggarwal and Tania Dhiman by 21-13.

Harshbir Singh Dhillon and Swastik Saddi from Ludhiana won against Abhimanyu and Toshan Mehra by 21-19 in semifinals for the boys’ doubles U-13 event. Final matches are scheduled to take place on Tuesday.