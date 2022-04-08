Ludhiana industrialist attacked with rods; SUV damaged
A group of unidentified miscreants allegedly vandalised the SUV of an industrialist with the intention of abducting him near the national highway on April 5, Sahnewal police said on Thursday. The driver of the industrialist, Sandeep Jain, 33, however, sped up and foiled the kidnapping bid.
Sandeep of Aggar Nagar, who is the director of Sharu Special Alloys, told the police that on Tuesday evening, at least seven assailants attacked him with iron rods and sticks, and vandalised his Ford Endeavour. He claimed that the accused wanted to kidnap him.
Sahnewal SHO Sahib Singh said that they were scanning the footage of CCTV cameras to identify the culprits.
The FIR in the case has been registered under sections 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder), 511 (attempt to commit offences), 341 (wrongful restraint), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the IPC against the unidentified accused.
-
Ludhiana: Three men booked for sharing objectionable content online
The FIRs have been registered following the tip-off from CyberTipline. Samrala police have booked Amritpal Singh of Mushkabad for sharing a video containing objectionable content related to children on Instagram on August 6, 2020. Similarly, Paramvir Singh of Manupur had shared objectionable content on his Facebook account on January 25, 2021. Even sharing a video having pornography content can land one in jail, Khanna added.
-
‘So that don’t commit suicide’: MP cop on stripping journalist, 7 others
Bhopal: A 36-year-old journalist on Thursday alleged that he and seven others were stripped and thrashed at a police station in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district, after they were arrested for staging a protest against the arrest of a theatre artist. Police, however, said that Tiwari and seven others were arrested as they were creating a ruckus in the police station.
-
Ludhiana: Residents who dumped waste at councillor’s office booked for rioting, theft
A day after residents of Manjit Nagar dumped waste at the office of ward number 47 councillor Priya Kaira in Abdullapur Basti area, the Model Town police on Thursday booked four of them by name, along with other unidentified persons, for rioting, theft, and trespass. The FIR has been registered on the complaint of Kaira's personal assistant Deep Singh. A video of the act was also widely circulated on social media platforms.
-
Congress leader’s murder: Second accused arrested, family cremates body in Ludhiana
Police on Wednesday arrested the second accused wanted in the murder case of Congress' ward number 12 president Mangat Ram. Joint commissioner of police (Rural) Ravcharan Brar visited the family members of the victim, who were reluctant to cremate the body till the arrest of all the accused, and pacified them. The family agreed to the postmortem examination and cremated the body on Thursday. Ranjit Bajaj is Ranjit Bajaj.
-
Punjab labourer shot at in yet another targeted attack in Kashmir’s Pulwama
A migrant labourer from Punjab was injured after he was shot at by suspected terrorists in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday, police said. “Preliminary investigation revealed that terrorists had fired upon a labourer identified as Sonu Sharma son of a resident of Pathankot, Banarasi Das,” a police spokesperson said. On Sunday, two migrant labourers were also injured after they were shot at by terrorists in Pulwama.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics