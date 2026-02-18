Ludhiana industrialist Oswal’s digital arrest case: ED attaches ₹1.7cr found in mule bank account

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday said it has attached ₹1.76 crore of funds deposited in a mule bank account as part of its money laundering investigation linked to the digital arrest of Ludhiana-based industrialist SP Oswal. The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday said it has attached ₹1.76 crore of funds deposited in a mule bank account as part of its money laundering investigation linked to the digital arrest of Ludhiana-based industrialist SP Oswal. (Shutterstock/ Representational image)

The ED initiated investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the Cyber Crime Police Station, Ludhiana, under the BNSS, 2023. Nine additional FIRs related to cybercrime or digital arrest involving the same group were also included in the probe.

Oswal, the chairman of the Vardhman Group, was put under digital arrest in August 2023 by fraudsters who impersonated as officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and extorted ₹7 crore from him.

The officials of the federal agency said the investigation conducted so far revealed that Proceeds of Crime (PoC) generated from eight other cyber-crime were also credited in the bank account of Frozenman Warehousing and Logistics in 2024.

The accused, identified as Arpit Rathore, was taken into custody by the ED’s Jalandhar regional office on December 31 after the agency carried out searches on his premises in Kanpur. His accomplice identified as Rumi Kalita was arrested from Assam on December 23 last year.

An ED official said Rathore allegedly played a significant role in not only the digital arrest of Oswal but also in several other cybercrimes and frauds targeting innocent people.

“Rathore maintained contact with foreign associates to carry out these crimes, aiding foreign nationals by providing mule accounts and facilitating the transfer of illegal proceeds to foreign jurisdictions. In return, these foreign nationals compensated Rathore and obtained details about the mule accounts to help move cybercrime profits abroad. Additionally, it was discovered that Rathore received his share of the criminal proceeds in the form of USDT cryptocurrency and rupees,” the ED probe found.

The federal agency spokesperson said the funds were routed through multiple mule accounts operated by the accused, Rumi Kalita of Guwahati and Rathore of Kanpur. It was further determined that Kalita established an association with Atanu Choudhary and utilised a bank account belonging to his entity Ms/ Frozenman Warehousing and Logistics and other entity Rigglo Ventures Pvt Ltd to launder illicit proceeds.