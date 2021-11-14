Ludhiana industrialists called off protest after 12 days

Ludhiana industrialists finally called off their protest after the BJP leadership arranged a meeting between the industry and union minister of commerce and industry Piyush Goyal.

The BJP leadership led by state general secretary Jeevan Gupta, state vice president Parveen Bansal, district president Pushpinder Singal among others conducted a meeting with the protesting industrialists, following which the protest was called off on Saturday evening.

UCPMA general secretary of Manjinder Sachdeva said,” Detailed discussions were held regarding formation of a regulatory commission to control prices of raw material and inflation. We will meet Goyal next week.”

Human chain formed

Protesting against inflation for the 12th consecutive day, around 200 industrialists formed a human chain outside the office of the United Cycle and Parts Manufacturers Association (UCPMA) at Gill Road on Saturday.

The industrialists, who took to the streets against rising prices of raw material and cartelisation, said that the BJP-led government had brought both farmers and industrialists on the roads.

Blaming cartelisation for the rising prices of raw material, the consortium of industrial associations re-asserted their demand for a regulatory commission to control rising prices.

UCPMA general secretary, Manjinder Sachdeva, Ludhiana Dyeing Association president Ashok Makkar,and Fastener Manufacturers Association president Narinder Bhambra said the industry had faced colossal losses and was on the verge of closure, which will also result in unemployment.

Bhambra said that if the government fails to provide relief, the industry will also contemplate moving to Delhi.