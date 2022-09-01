Ludhiana | Industrialists dejected over cancellation of textile park project near Mattewara forest

Raising concerns over scrapping of textile parks near Mattewara forest and September 2023 deadline to shift the industry situated in mixed land-use areas, different industrial associations conducted a meeting with housing and urban development minister Aman Arora during his visit to the city on Wednesday evening at a restaurant on Hambran road.

Different industrial associations, including Bahadurke road Textile and Knitwear Association, Ludhiana Dyers’ Association, said state government had scrapped the proposed project to establish a textile park near Mattewara forest after some environmentalists raised objections against the same. But the government should now finalise an alternative site as the project would be a boon for the textile sector and establishment of the industrial park would also help the industry to expand in the international market, they said.

President of Federation of Textile Associations of Ludhiana Tarun Jain Bawa and industrialist Ajit Lakra said the government cancelled the project in July, but it should be established at another site in the district to give a boost to the textile industry.

‘Extend deadline to shift the industrial units from mixed land-use areas’

The industrialists further demanded that the government should either extend the September 2023 deadline to shift the industrial units from mixed land-use areas or provide an alternative site to the industry on subsidised rates. They also raised concern over the deplorable road infrastructure in Focal Point and industrial areas.

President of Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation (FICO) Gurmeet Kular said 90 per cent of the bicycle and sewing machine units in the city were situated in mixed land-use areas. “As per the master plan, 15,000 industrial units have to be shifted by September 18, 2023, which is not an easy task. To save the MSME industry from closure, the government should extend the deadline and allow these to operate in mixed land-use areas only,” he said.

The other demands of the industry included expediting the work to establish Halwara airport, establishment of exhibition centre and working women hostel, power supply at ₹5 per unit etc.