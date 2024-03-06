Ludhiana: Injured in road mishap, 11-year-old succumbs to injuries

Injured in a road mishap two days ago, an 11-year-old boy succumbed to injuries, police said on Wednesday. He was admitted to hospital after being hit by an over-speeding three wheeler on March 3. (HT File Photo)

He was admitted to hospital after being hit by an over-speeding three wheeler on March 3. His father and two siblings suffered severe injuries.

The victim was a student of Class 3. He along with his father Vishnu Kumar Thakur, brother and sister were going to a factory to take bath before going to school to appear in an examination.

Thakur, who is a factory worker, said that there was a power cut in the locality for two days due to which water supply in the area was disrupted. The victim insisted that he wanted to take a bath before going for his school exam.

“He asked me to take him to the factory where I work, to take a bath. I was taking all three children to the factory which is nearly 500 meters away from our residence. Meanwhile, a speeding three-wheeler hit us from behind and crushed my son,” said Thakur.

“When I gathered consciousness, I found myself and all the three children in hospital. Sensing his critical condition, my son was referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh where he succumbed to injuries on Tuesday,” he added.

ASI Gurjinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the incident was captured in a CCTV installed near the accident spot. After the incident, the accused escaped from the spot. The police traced the registration number of the three-wheeler. The police have identified the accused as Shailender Kumar of Sherpur.

The police have registered a case against him under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC against the accused. The ASI added that the police are conducting raids for the arrest of the accused.