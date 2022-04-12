Ludhiana | Issue of illegal colonies crop up during MLA Sidhu’s visit to GLADA office, strict action recommended

With Atam Nagar MLA Kulwant Sidhu conducting an inspection at the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) office on Ferozepur road on Tuesday, the issue of illegal colonies cropped up with the visitors complaining against alleged inaction by authorities.

High drama was witnessed when complainant Ajay Sharma, after knowing about Sidhu’s visit, sat on protest outside GLADA office, a few minutes before the legislator’s visit. He accused the officials of being hand in glove with the colonisers, who got the colonies regularised in the past by submitting tampered stamp papers.

A few residents of Dugri also complained against alleged illegal construction of hospital in their residential area.

Sidhu took up the complaints with GLADA chief administrator Sandeep Kumar and assured action against illegal activities. Sidhu also interacted with the visitors at the office and directed the officials to get their work done on priority.

He said the inspection was conducted after a few residents complained of alleged corruption and harassment at the GLADA office, but nothing of that sort was witnessed during the visit.

Further, he said the issues regarding the construction of illegal colonies and problems being faced by plot holders in getting NOCs of their regularised plots were also discussed by CA Kumar.

“The matter regarding the illegal construction of colonies was taken up with CA Kumar and he has assured action against the complaints, including the complaint submitted by Sharma, on priority basis. Further, I also appeal the residents to submit a complaint at my office if they come to know about any illegal colony being constructed in their area. Strict action will also be taken if any officials are found indulged in corrupt practices,” Sidhu said.