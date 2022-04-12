Ludhiana | Issue of illegal colonies crop up during MLA Sidhu’s visit to GLADA office, strict action recommended
With Atam Nagar MLA Kulwant Sidhu conducting an inspection at the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) office on Ferozepur road on Tuesday, the issue of illegal colonies cropped up with the visitors complaining against alleged inaction by authorities.
High drama was witnessed when complainant Ajay Sharma, after knowing about Sidhu’s visit, sat on protest outside GLADA office, a few minutes before the legislator’s visit. He accused the officials of being hand in glove with the colonisers, who got the colonies regularised in the past by submitting tampered stamp papers.
A few residents of Dugri also complained against alleged illegal construction of hospital in their residential area.
Sidhu took up the complaints with GLADA chief administrator Sandeep Kumar and assured action against illegal activities. Sidhu also interacted with the visitors at the office and directed the officials to get their work done on priority.
He said the inspection was conducted after a few residents complained of alleged corruption and harassment at the GLADA office, but nothing of that sort was witnessed during the visit.
Further, he said the issues regarding the construction of illegal colonies and problems being faced by plot holders in getting NOCs of their regularised plots were also discussed by CA Kumar.
“The matter regarding the illegal construction of colonies was taken up with CA Kumar and he has assured action against the complaints, including the complaint submitted by Sharma, on priority basis. Further, I also appeal the residents to submit a complaint at my office if they come to know about any illegal colony being constructed in their area. Strict action will also be taken if any officials are found indulged in corrupt practices,” Sidhu said.
-
Delay in salaries: PRTC contractual employees stage protest in Ludhiana
Lambasting the state government over the delay in payment of salaries, the members of PRTC contractual employees union staged a protest against the state government at the bus stand here on Tuesday. District vice-president of the union, Gurpreet Braich, said around 3,600 contractual employees have not received the salary for the last month till now.
-
Over 900 labour quarters on Ludhiana MC’s radar, a month to improve sewer system, pay taxes
Citing dumping of waste in sewer lines as one of the main reason of its choking, the zonal commissioner Poonampreet Kaur has directed the owners of over 900 labour quarters to improve their internal sewer system and stop dumping plastic waste and garbage in the sewer lines within a month. Poonampreet Kaur also conducted a meeting with a group of labour quarter owners on Monday.
-
Ludhiana | Zone-A councillors raise issue of pending works, bad roads
Eyeing the upcoming municipal elections scheduled to be held next year, different political parties' councillors of areas falling under Zone A of municipal corporation raised hue and cry over couple of issues, at the zonal-level meeting held with zonal commissioner Jasdev Sekhon and senior deputy mayor Sham Sundar Malhotra at MC Zone A office on Tuesday.
-
BSNL office in Pune Cantonment catches fire at midnight
PUNE A major fire broke out on the eighth floor of BSNL office near Dastur school in Pune Cantonment around 1 am on Tuesday. Two fire tenders of PMC fire department and one vehicle of Cantonment fire brigade were deployed to extinguish the blaze. PMC fire brigade chief Sunil Gilbile said tables, chairs, sofas, computers were burnt in the fire. The reason behind the fire could not be ascertained, he said.
-
Coal min blames MVA for power trips in Maha, shortage
PUNE With Maharashtra facing shortage of coal, Raosaheb Patil Danve, union minister of state for railways, coal and mines, has criticised the Maha Vikas Aghadi government for lack of advanced planning of coal storage, which is leading to electricity shortage in the state. Now, the state is staring at compulsory power cuts as demand is higher than supply. Maharashtra is facing severe crises and has coal that will generate power for only 17 days.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics