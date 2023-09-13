Ludhiana: It’s Raining resignations in civil hospital, eight in 72 hrs

: Four staff members of the civil hospital, including a nurse and three house surgeons on Wednesday tendered their resignations, taking the number to eight in the last 72 hours.

Four doctors, including a senior MD, and three house surgeons, at the hospital tendered their resignations on Monday. Out of the total 19 house surgeons, who joined hospital in July, six have resigned in last 3 days.

The resignations come in the backdrop of Punjab family and health welfare minister Dr Balbir Singh issuing a stern warning to staff after a patient fell to his death in the hospital amid allegations of neglect.

The nurse, who has been working in the hospital for the last 17 years, resigned from her position on Wednesday, citing “lack of time for personal errands” as the reason for her departure.

She expressed how the excessive workload had significantly impacted her personal life and caregiving responsibilities for her ailing parents.

Commenting on these recent resignations, senior medical officer (SMO) Dr Mandeeo Sidhu expressed, “The hospital was already operating without house surgeons and will continue to do so. If we perceive a shortage of staff, we will communicate our concerns to our seniors, who will undoubtedly take steps to recruit additional manpower to fill the void.”

