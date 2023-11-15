An inmate at the central jail, who is facing murder charges, attempted to end his life in the prison by hanging himself from the skylight.

Ludhiana jail inmate attempts suicide, threatens implicating officials. (HT PHOTO)

Before attempting suicide, the inmate hit his head against the grills and injured himself with intention to implicate jail officials in a case.

The Division number 7 police lodged a first information report (FIR) against the inmate following the complaint of jail officials. The inmate, Pritam Singh alias Bholu, was later sent to civil hospital for treatment.

Gagandeep Sharma, assistant superintendent, said Bholu hit his head against the grills and injured him on November 13. The staff took him to jail hospital, but the inmate refused to get the treatment and threatened that he would lodge a complaint against them for thrashing him and implicating them in a case.

Sharma added that later the inmate tried to end his life by hanging himself. The jail staff rescued him and rushed him to Civil hospital for treatment.

Sub-Inspector Janak Raj, who is investigating the case, said a case under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC and section 52 (A) 1 of the prison act has been lodged against the accused. The police will bring him on a production warrant for questioning.

