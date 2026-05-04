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Ludhiana jeweller alleges fraud by father-son duo

The case has been registered against Davinder Singh alias Happy Jeweller and his son Rajvir Singh alias Rahul, both residents of Harnama Colony in Amargarh, following a complaint by Amarjit Singh, a jeweller from Malerkotla

Published on: May 04, 2026 03:54 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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A Ludhiana-based jeweller has accused a father-son duo of duping him of over 5 kg of gold jewellery and later assaulting and robbing him when he demanded payment. The Division Number 4 police registered an FIR against the accused on Sunday and launched an investigation.

Accused booked for cheating, breach of trust and snatching over 5 kg of gold jewellery. (HT PHOTO)

The case has been registered against Davinder Singh alias Happy Jeweller and his son Rajvir Singh alias Rahul, both residents of Harnama Colony in Amargarh, following a complaint by Amarjit Singh, a jeweller from Malerkotla.

In his complaint, Amarjit stated that he runs a wholesale jewellery business in Amargarh and also operates a shop in Sarafa Bazaar, Ludhiana, along with his son. He alleged that the accused had longstanding business relations with him and would regularly purchase ready-made gold jewellery on credit, later clearing dues and building trust over time.

However, around April, the accused allegedly took gold jewellery weighing approximately 5.035 kg on different occasions but failed to make the agreed payments. Despite repeated follow-ups, they reportedly avoided repayment and eventually stopped responding to his calls.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana jeweller alleges fraud by father-son duo
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana jeweller alleges fraud by father-son duo
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