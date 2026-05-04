Ludhiana jeweller alleges fraud by father-son duo

A Ludhiana-based jeweller has accused a father-son duo of duping him of over 5 kg of gold jewellery and later assaulting and robbing him when he demanded payment. The Division Number 4 police registered an FIR against the accused on Sunday and launched an investigation.

Accused booked for cheating, breach of trust and snatching over 5 kg of gold jewellery. (HT PHOTO)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The case has been registered against Davinder Singh alias Happy Jeweller and his son Rajvir Singh alias Rahul, both residents of Harnama Colony in Amargarh, following a complaint by Amarjit Singh, a jeweller from Malerkotla.

In his complaint, Amarjit stated that he runs a wholesale jewellery business in Amargarh and also operates a shop in Sarafa Bazaar, Ludhiana, along with his son. He alleged that the accused had longstanding business relations with him and would regularly purchase ready-made gold jewellery on credit, later clearing dues and building trust over time.

However, around April, the accused allegedly took gold jewellery weighing approximately 5.035 kg on different occasions but failed to make the agreed payments. Despite repeated follow-ups, they reportedly avoided repayment and eventually stopped responding to his calls.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The complainant further alleged that when he warned them of legal action, the duo confronted him, assaulted him and snatched around 200 grams of gold jewellery he was carrying for delivery. He also claimed that they issued threats, citing political connections, and refused to return either the gold or the money. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The complainant further alleged that when he warned them of legal action, the duo confronted him, assaulted him and snatched around 200 grams of gold jewellery he was carrying for delivery. He also claimed that they issued threats, citing political connections, and refused to return either the gold or the money. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Police officials said the accused were summoned to join the investigation but did not appear. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police officials said the accused were summoned to join the investigation but did not appear. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and efforts are underway to arrest them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and efforts are underway to arrest them. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON