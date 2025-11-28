Ludhiana jeweller robbed of gold chain worth 10L on College Road

A jeweller was robbed of a gold chain valued at over ₹10.56 lakh on College Road on Thursday night, police said. According to the police, Agarwal was carrying an 84.850-gram Cuban-style gold chain in a small bag.

The incident took place around 9.30 pm when Dhananjay Agarwal of Urban Estate, Jamalpur, was returning after showing jewellery samples to local shops.

According to the police, Agarwal was carrying an 84.850-gram Cuban-style gold chain in a small bag.

He stopped near a medical store in Kitchlu Nagar to buy medicines when a youth snatched the bag from him.

The assailant then joined an accomplice waiting on a motorcycle and both fled the scene. police said.

Agarwal immediately informed the police control room.

Assistant sun-inpector Lakhwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said the robbery appeared premeditated, as the suspects seemed aware that the victim was carrying valuables.

“CCTV cameras near the spot did not capture clear footage of the attackers. We are scanning cameras along the main road to identify them,” the ASI added.

Police suspect the miscreants may have been tracking Agarwal.

A case has been registered at PAU police station against two unidentified accused under sections 304 (snatching) and 3(5) (valuable security)of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Investigators said they are confident of making arrests soon, police said.