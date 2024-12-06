Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Joining letters for 5,500 assistant linemen sought

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Dec 06, 2024 05:48 AM IST

The sit-in began on November 25 where protesters expressed their anger over delays in hiring, even though the PSPCL faces a “shortage” of technical and clerical staff

The local unit of the Powercom Apprenticeship Union Punjab has been staging a sit-in outside the PSPCL head office in Patiala for the past 11 days, seeking joining letters for 5,500 assistant linemen. Union leaders said these trained individuals have completed their one-year technical training months ago but their joining letters are still awaited.

Union’s chief spokesperson Manpreet Singh said a meeting with the power minister would be held in Chandigarh on December 9 after which they would decide their next course of actions. (Getty image)
Union's chief spokesperson Manpreet Singh said a meeting with the power minister would be held in Chandigarh on December 9 after which they would decide their next course of actions. (Getty image)

The sit-in began on November 25 where protesters expressed their anger over delays in hiring, even though the PSPCL faces a “shortage” of technical and clerical staff. Union’s chief spokesperson Manpreet Singh said a meeting with the power minister would be held in Chandigarh on December 9 after which they would decide their next course of actions.

Singh further criticised the PSPCL for rehiring retired workers through private companies instead of recruiting skilled youth. “The government talks about creating jobs for youngsters, but the PSPCL is doing the opposite. Why are new recruitments being delayed?” he asked.

The union has highlighted their concerns on privatisation. “It is taking away opportunities for permanent jobs. Many protesters have completed ITI training and apprenticeships in 2022-2023. Now, they are nearing the age limit for employment. Still they are facing repetitive delays in recruitment, hampering their chance at jobs,” the union stated.

The union warned of intensifying its protest if their demands are ignored after meeting with the power minister.

The protest at the PSPCL head office is being held under the leadership of union’s state president Gurmeet, vice president Madan Kamboj and chief spokesperson Manpreet Singh Kamboj.

