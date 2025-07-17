Ludhiana: Judoka’s medal streak grows with victory in US

Balancing motherhood, service in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and a decades-long judo career, 40-year-old Aarti Sharma from Ludhiana has won a silver medal in the over 78-kg category at the World Police Games held in Birmingham, Alabama, USA, from June 27 to July 6. Aarti Sharma (HT Photo)

Posted in Delhi, Aarti is also the chief coach of the CRPF boys’ judo team. Her latest feat adds another accolade to a long and illustrious career in the sport, one that began more than two decades ago in a modest corner of Ludhiana.

Aarti discovered her passion for judo while studying at Government School, Madhopuri, in 1998. Her passion for self-defence drew her to the sport early on. “I was always drawn to self-defence and wanted to learn how to protect myself. Judo gave me that strength. I participated in inter-school competitions and kept growing from there,” she said, recalling her early days,” she recalled.

After completing her graduation from Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women, she continued to pursue her childhood dream of joining the police force while keeping judo at the heart of her life. Despite a hectic professional life and family responsibilities, she remains committed to her sport. “Being a mother and an officer isn’t easy. I hardly get time during the day, so I train late at night. But I’ve never let those hurdles come in the way of my game,” she said.

Aarti holds a postgraduate degree and is a certified coach with a diploma in judo training from the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (2015–2016). Her commitment to sport has remained unwavering since she first donned a judogi.

From 2001 to 2025, Aarti has consistently represented India at national and international events, earning medals and recognition wherever she went. She won gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Judo Championship in Jaipur and secured a bronze the following year in Birmingham, UK. She also participated in the Grand Slam in Abu Dhabi in 2019. In 2020, she claimed gold at the Police Games and followed it up with a silver at the 2022 World Police Games in the Netherlands. In 2023, she won gold again in Canada, and her recent silver in the USA reinforces her standing as a world-class athlete.

Through grit, discipline and relentless passion, Aarti Sharma continues to bring honour to thecity and country. Her story resonates far beyond the mat—serving as a powerful inspiration to countless young girls and women aspiring to break boundaries, both personal and professional.