Ludhiana: Just 6% jabbed with booster dose so far

Even as rising number of Covid cases in some parts of the world send alarm bells ringing across the country, only 2,11,801 people in Ludhiana have received the booster dose so far.

Of the total 35 lakh adults eligible for vaccination in the district, 26,07,509 have received both doses of the vaccine, while 7,80,747 are yet to receive the second dose, and around 1,11,744 have received neither dose.

Officials said the low turnout to take the booster dose could be a result of laxity among residents due to low infection rate across the country.

Deepankar Kumar, who was at the civil hospital’s vaccine centre to get the booster dose on Saturday, said, “ I got the booster dose today as I have to travel abroad on Monday. I didn’t get it earlier as it was not mandatory for international travel. I had received the second shot in 2021.”

With the decline in active cases, the number of vaccines administered across the district has also seen a decline. In January 2022, the district recorded its highest monthly tally of vaccines administered at 9,99,970. After August, the number started dipping.

As many as 9,000 vaccine doses were administered in October, 4,397 in November and 3,047 in December.

District immunisation officer Dr Manisha Khanna, said, “With Covid infection surging in China and other countries, the Punjab government is also gearing up to handle any possible situation. Those who have not got the second or booster dose should get it immediately to protect themselves from the infection.”

No new case for 10th straight day

No new Covid case has been reported from the district since December 15. On December 13 and 14, one and two infections were reported, respectively.

Of the district’s total tally of 1,13,628, as many as 1,10,610 patients have recovered and 3,018 succumbed to the virus. There has been no active case since Monday.

As a precautionary meaure, the Punjab health department has asked officials to ramp up the number of daily Covid tests to 10,000.