Ludhiana: Kanganwal scrap unit fire ravages 2 trucks

Two vehicles were gutted after a fire broke out at a scrap storage unit in the Kanganwal area on Tuesday morning, officials said, adding that no casualties were reported as staff present on the premises managed to escape safely, the added. Smoke billows from the unit in the Kanganwal area, Ludhiana, on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Fire officials said they received an emergency call regarding the blaze at around 7.45 am, following which fire tenders from the Focal Point fire station were rushed to the spot. However, on reaching the site, firefighters found the fire raging with intensity, prompting them to requisition additional fire tenders to prevent the flames from spreading to adjoining factories.

According to fire officials, the blaze spread rapidly inside the godown and engulfed an oil tanker and a truck parked on the premises, completely gutting both vehicles. A substantial quantity of tyres, reportedly stored for oil extraction, was also present at the location. However, the flames did not reach the tyre storage area, helping avert a potentially larger disaster.

The sudden blaze caused panic among security personnel and workers present inside the premises, but all of them managed to move out safely. Thick plumes of black smoke and towering flames were visible from far-off areas, drawing workers from neighbouring factories and residents to the spot.

Firefighters initially attempted to contain the blaze from outside as the temperature inside the godown was extremely high. Dense black smoke further hampered the firefighting operation. Fire personnel sprayed water from a safe distance and over the boundary walls to gradually bring the flames under control.

Fireman Rajinder Kumar said firefighters struggled for nearly two hours to control the blaze, while cooling operations continued for another two hours to ensure the fire was fully extinguished. He said six fire tenders were pressed into service during the operation. “The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained,” Kumar added.

Officials said the owner of unit was unable to explain the possible reason behind the fire