Ludhiana: Kejriwal, CM to symbolically shut single window

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann along with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal will inaugurate the Faceless Services Project of the Punjab transport department on Wednesday. As part of the event, both leaders will symbolically lock the single window enquiry counter of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) office, marking the end of the traditional manual system that often required multiple visits and long waits.

Ahead of the visit, the district administration has given the RTA office a facelift, with the entire complex freshly whitewashed and cleaned for the occasion.

The state government’s reform introduces 56 key services related to driving licences (DL) and registration certificates (RC) in a completely faceless mode, enabling residents to access them through sewa kendras or by calling the 1076 helpline. Officials said the move is designed to make the process more transparent, citizen-friendly, and efficient, while cutting down corruption and unnecessary bureaucracy.

Until now, applicants for driving licences or vehicle registrations had to visit RTO offices several times for verification and follow-ups, even after applying online. The cumbersome process often caused inconvenience, especially for senior citizens, people with disabilities, and residents of remote areas.

According to official data, the transport department processed over 29 lakh transactions in the 2024–25 financial year, including 19.63 lakh related to RCs and 9.6 lakh for DL services. The massive volume underscored the need for a streamlined, digital system.

With the new model, citizens can complete applications digitally, while sewa kendras across Punjab will function as one-stop help desks for online form submission, document scanning, and Aadhaar-based eKYC verification. Those unable to travel can dial 1076 to avail services at their doorstep—a facility expected to benefit thousands across the state.

Officials said the reform reflects the state government’s commitment to ease of living and governance transparency, ensuring that essential services reach every citizen without the need for middlemen or physical visits to transport offices.