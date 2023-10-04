Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Khuddian kick starts procurement operations in Asia’s largest grain market

Ludhiana: Khuddian kick starts procurement operations in Asia’s largest grain market

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 04, 2023 10:56 PM IST

The grain markets in Ludhiana have witnessed the arrival of 8352 MT paddy, of which 7837 MT crop has been purchased by agencies while only 515 MT crop is due for purchase

Punjab agriculture and farmers welfare minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian ensured a smooth and hassle-free procurement season in the state while launching paddy procurement operations at Asia’s largest grain market in Khanna on Wednesday.

Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian visiting Grain Market, Khanna for paddy procurement . (HT PHOTO)

“Any kind of problem faced by farmers would be highly unwarranted as elaborate arrangements, including electricity water supply, toilet blocks, has been made by the government at grain markets,” Khuddian said, adding that chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann had launched the procurement operations at Shri Chamkaur Sahib on Tuesday wherein he informed about elaborate arrangements made by the government at grain markets.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Accompained by Khanna MLA Tarunpreet Singh Sond, Khuddian said the grain markets in Ludhiana have witnessed the arrival of 8352 MT paddy, of which 7837 MT crop has been purchased by agencies while only 515 MT crop is due for purchase.

He stated that this year paddy crop has produced a good yield, along with proper colour, as per specifications. He further reiterated that special metres have been given to mandi staff to check moisture content in the crop. The payment would be directly credited to the bank accounts of farmers.

The minister said at Khanna mandi, Pungrain, Markfed, Warehousing Corporation and PUNSUP would be purchasing crops. He added that over 16 lakh MT crop is expected to arrive in Ludhiana this year.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP