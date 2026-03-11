Ludhiana: Kuchha Malak Road gas pipeline bursts during rescue of bull from pit, panic in area

A gas pipeline burst during a rescue operation to pull a bull out of a pit dug for pipeline work on Kuchha Malak Road on Tuesday, triggering panic in the area. Residents alleged the gas company had left the excavation site uncovered for months. A bull in the pit on Kuchha Malak Road in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

According to residents, the gas pipeline had earlier been laid in the area by Think Gas. However, they claimed that the pit dug for the pipeline work was not properly filled even after the gas supply began, posing a risk to commuters and people living nearby.

The incident came to light early Tuesday morning when a passerby noticed a bull trapped in the pit near Jivan Basti. A video showing the animal struggling inside the pit surfaced on social media around 8 am and quickly went viral, drawing attention from local residents and social organisations.

Soon after, members of the Shri Krishna Gaushala and Heera Animal Hospital reached the spot to rescue the animal. A JCB machine was brought in to safely pull the bull out of the pit.

However, during the rescue operation, the gas pipeline laid inside the pit suddenly burst.

Eyewitnesses said gas gushed out forcefully, spreading in the air and causing panic among people in the vicinity, who feared a possible explosion.

Police and administrative officials rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident. Those present included superintendent of police Rajan Sharma, DSP Jaswinder Singh Dhindsa, DSP Kewal Krishan, Tehsildar Varinder Singh Bhatia, and SHO of city police station Jagraon Parminder Singh along with other police personnel.

Officials contacted representatives of the gas company and directed them to repair the damaged pipeline immediately.

Police also reportedly reprimanded the company’s team for the delay in responding to the situation.

Meanwhile, the animal was rescued safely and shifted to Heera Animal Hospital for treatment. Residents have demanded strict action against the gas company for allegedly leaving the pit uncovered and endangering public safety.

Police officials said the matter will be examined and further action will be taken after reviewing the circumstances of the incident.