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Ludhiana: Labourer falls into 70-ft well, rescued

The man, identified as 40-year-old Akash, reportedly kept shouting for help after falling into a well near Lalheri Road in Khanna, but his cries did not reach anyone

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 07:26 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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A labourer was rescued nearly five hours after he fell into a 70-foot-deep agricultural well on Godown Road, near Lalheri Road, in Khanna late on Wednesday evening, officials said. The victim, who went unnoticed for nearly two hours, was taken out of the well by fire brigade personnel after three hours of rescue operation.

The Fire brigade and locals rescued a man from 7-foot-deep well in Khanna in District Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The well is located near a tube well in an agricultural field about a kilometre from the main road. The man, identified as 40-year-old Akash, reportedly kept shouting for help, but his cries did not reach anyone. The incident came to light when a local farmer, Gurdeep Singh, arrived in his field for irrigation and heard him. “I saw him trapped inside the well, pleading for help. I alerted the police control room, fire brigade and local authorities,” he said.

Rescue teams reached the spot within 30 minutes and launched the operation to pull him out. Officials said the 70-foot depth posed significant challenges, due to which initial attempts by the fire brigade didn’t succeed.

Authorities then sought assistance from a welfare organisation. Later, a crane was deployed at the site. After a prolonged rescue effort, the man was successfully brought out.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Labourer falls into 70-ft well, rescued
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Labourer falls into 70-ft well, rescued
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