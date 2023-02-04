Ludhiana: Labourer held for raping 16-year-old girl

The Haibowal police arrested a 20-year-old man for raping a 16-year-old girl at Thapar Colony of Laxmi Nagar in Haibowal. The accused has been identified as Pankaj, who is a labourer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police lodged an FIR following the statement of the victim’s mother. The complainant stated that on January 30, the family was sleeping in their rented accommodation. In the wee hours, her daughter went to the toilet. When she returned, she was crying. On being asked, the girl narrated the entire incident. She stated that the accused pulled her inside his rented accommodation and raped her. He also threatened her not to disclose it to anyone.

She stated that they went to nab the accused, but he escaped. On Friday, she lodged a complaint with the police.

ASI Gurmel Singh said the police lodged an FIR under Sections 376 (rape) of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused and arrested him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}