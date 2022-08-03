Ludhiana: Labourer stabbed to death, friend hurt in robbery bid
An unidentified miscreant stabbed a labourer to death with a sharp-edged weapon and injured his friend in a robbery bid on Oswal Road in Doraha. The victims, who are factory workers, were consuming liquor at a vacant plot when the accused turned up there and told them to hand over money.
The victim has been identified as Meraj Ali, 35, a native of Faizabad of Uttar Pradesh. He was living here in a rented accommodation. His friend, who suffered injuries, is Manjay Kumar, 35, a native of Siwan of Bihar.
The FIR has been registered following the statement of Kumar, who sustained a stab injury on the right side of his chest.
Kumar said that on July 30 while returning from the factory, they stopped at a vacant plot to consume liquor. He added that a man turned up there and demanded money from them. When they stated that they don’t have money, the accused took out a knife and stabbed them.
The complaint said that the assailants stabbed Ali in his stomach and also attacked Kumar. He raised the alarm following which passersby informed the police.
Sub-inspector (SI) Lakhbir Singh, the investigating officer, said police rushed both victims to the hospital, where Ali succumbed to the injuries on Monday, while Kumar survived. His condition is stable.
The SI added that a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of Arms Act has been lodged against an unidentified assailant. Police are scanning closed-circuit television cameras to trace the accused. Police suspect drug addicts to be behind the murder.
Sugarcane crop in Haryana under pest attack; farmers stare at losses
Sugarcane growers in Haryana are a worried lot as the crop is under a pest attack, largely known as top-borer and pokkah boeng. Farmers of the major cane-growing districts of Yamunanagar, Karnal, Kurukshetra and Kaithal said the crops are badly affected and they were running from pillar to post to protect their crops. As per farmers and experts from the agriculture department, two major diseases, top-borer and pokka boeing, have been reported in sugarcane.
Ludhiana gets Punjab’s first integrated command and control centre
Punjab local bodies minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar on Tuesday inaugurated the state's first hi-tech integrated command and control centre, under which 1,401 closed-circuit television cameras have been installed in the city. The minister said that 330 more cameras are being installed in the city which will be attached with ICCC. These new cameras will also help to monitor secondary garbage collection points, compactors along stray animals, Buddha Nullah.
2 girls injured after attack by pet Pitbull dog in Jalandhar
Two girls sustained serious injuries after they were attacked by their pet Pitbull dog in Garha area here on Tuesday. The girls, identified as Kiran and Shabnam, were attacked when they were feeding the dog. SHO Rajesh Sharma said that the girls were admitted to civil hospital. The dog was locked inside the house by the neighbours and a team has been called to nab the canine.
Kurukshetra University adopts new education policy
Kurukshetra University has adopted the new education policy, 2020, by introducing the online admission process for undergraduate programmes from this academic session. While giving this information, the University's Institute of Integrated and Honours Studies will start the admissions from August 3. Briefing about the policy, vice-chancellor of the university, Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said that the students will be given the option of a four-year graduation degree in honours and research.
It’s that time of the year again! Rakhi rush at Ludhiana central post office
With Rakhi around the corner, hectic activity can be seen at the Ludhiana central post office these days as residents queue up to send the sacred thread to their siblings within India and abroad. After a two-year slump due to the pandemic, postal services are again gaining popularity with 100-150 rakhis being booked every day for domestic deliveries. In terms of overseas deliveries, this post office had over 2,000 rakhi parcel orders in July alone.
