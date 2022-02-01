Ludhiana | Laid off during lockdown, man takes up weapon smuggling; arrested

A man was arrested with two illegal weapons and ammunition on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, the accused, Amit Singh of Dhandhra Road, was held with a .30 bore, a .32 bore pistol, eight bullets and one magazine near Jain Temple, while he was on a way to deliver a consignment.

The accused used to work at a hosiery unit, but after being laid off, he took up smuggling of weapons. Singh would buy weapons from Bhagpat of Uttar Pradesh and sell them to snatchers and robbers.

A case has been lodged against the accused under sections of the Arms Act. He had no previous criminal record.