Ludhiana lawyer, two students among four held for supplying illegal weapons

The Khanna police arrested four persons, including a Ludhiana-based lawyer and two students, for allegedly possessing and supplying illegal weapons.

The police recovered two illegal pistols including a .32 bore pistol, .315 bore pistol, 19 bullets, 2 magazines and two cars from their possession.

The arrested accused have been identified as Prashant Kaura, 24, Krish Lawrence, 22, RJ Rupak, 21 – residents of Meerut and Karamvir Singh, 32, who is an advocate, hailing from Vishal Nagar of Ludhiana.

Krish Lawrence is a law student, RJ Rupak Joshi is a student of BBA, while Parshant Kaura owns a Dhaba.

Khanna superintendent of police (SP, Investigation) Pragya Jain said that the Doraha police received information that Kaura and Lawrence were crossing from the area to supply illegal weapons.

The police arrested the accused near PUNSUP godown in Doraha. When frisked, 2 magazines and 13 bullets were recovered from their car.

The SP said that during questioning, the accused told police that they had supplied an illegal pistol to advocate Karamvir Singh few days ago and were going to deliver magazines and bullets to him.

On the basis of the information, the police arrested Karamvir and recovered the illegal pistol from his car.

“The accused also mentioned that they had received the illegal weapon from RJ Rupak Joshi. Following which the police have arrested him also and recovered a .315 bore pistol and six bullets from his possession,” said the SP.

“A case under sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been lodged against the accused at Doraha police station,” she added.

The SP said that this year since January, the Khanna police have arrested 50 accused for supplying illegal weapons in 21 cases. The police have recovered as many as 71 illegal weapons, 215 bullets and 47 magazines from their possession.

