Ludhiana leads state with highest merit holders in PSEB Class 10 results

The district has topped the state in academic representation, with 38 students making it to the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class 10 merit list declared on Monday. The state list comprises 272 students, with Ludhiana contributing the highest number, including 27 girls and 11 boys, officials said.

Students of Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial Senior Secondary School, Shimlapuri, celebrate in Ludhiana on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

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According to PSEB chairman Amarpal Singh, a total of 272 students have been placed in the state merit list this year. Among them, Ludhiana has emerged as the leading district in terms of representation, reflecting the consistent academic performance of its students across schools.

Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial Senior Secondary School, Shimlapuri, once again upheld its reputation for academic excellence by producing three girl students among the district’s top performers. The school has regularly featured in merit rankings.

Ridhima Bose tops district

District topper Ridhima Bose secured 98.92% by scoring 643 out of 650 marks. Coming from a modest background, she credited her achievement to disciplined self-study, consistency and support from her family and teachers. Despite the pressure of board examinations, she balanced academics with debates and creative activities such as art and craft, which helped her manage stress.

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{{^usCountry}} “Apart from studies, I enjoy participating in debates and creative activities. Art and craft helped me stay mentally refreshed during preparation,” she said, dedicating her success to her parents and teachers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Apart from studies, I enjoy participating in debates and creative activities. Art and craft helped me stay mentally refreshed during preparation,” she said, dedicating her success to her parents and teachers. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 1 mark difference misses top rank {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1 mark difference misses top rank {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Closely following her was Sachi Rai, who secured second position in the district with 98.77%, missing the top spot by just one mark with 642 out of 650. A non-medical student aspiring to join the Indian Administrative Service, she said self-study remained her strongest strategy throughout the year. “I love reading books and my teachers were always available whenever I had doubts. These marks are the result of their support,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Closely following her was Sachi Rai, who secured second position in the district with 98.77%, missing the top spot by just one mark with 642 out of 650. A non-medical student aspiring to join the Indian Administrative Service, she said self-study remained her strongest strategy throughout the year. “I love reading books and my teachers were always available whenever I had doubts. These marks are the result of their support,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Carpenter’s daughter scores big {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Carpenter’s daughter scores big {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Another inspiring performer was Taranpreet Kaur, daughter of a carpenter, who scored 98.46 per cent with 640 marks. Belonging to a financially modest family, she said her father earns ₹10,000 to ₹15,000 a month while her mother is a homemaker. She now aspires to become a chartered accountant. “My father has made countless sacrifices for our education. I want to make him proud,” she said, adding that consistency mattered more than long study hours. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another inspiring performer was Taranpreet Kaur, daughter of a carpenter, who scored 98.46 per cent with 640 marks. Belonging to a financially modest family, she said her father earns ₹10,000 to ₹15,000 a month while her mother is a homemaker. She now aspires to become a chartered accountant. “My father has made countless sacrifices for our education. I want to make him proud,” she said, adding that consistency mattered more than long study hours. {{/usCountry}}

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Girls dominate merit list

The district’s strong performance continued further, with Suhana securing seventh rank with 97.54%. Mehak Sharma of BCM Senior Secondary School, Focal Point, stood fourth with 98.15%, while Jaspreet Kaur of RS Model Senior Secondary School secured fifth position with 98%.

Luxman Yadav of Children Valley Public Senior Secondary School was the only boy among the top ten, securing sixth rank with 97.54%.

Ravneet Kaur of Dashmesh Model Senior Secondary School and Pardeep Kaur of Guru Amar Das Public Senior Secondary School both scored 97.38%, securing eighth and ninth ranks respectively, while Ankrita of Merry Mint Public High School completed the top ten merit list.

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