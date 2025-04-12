Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Liberia man arrested for trespass into girls’ hostel

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 12, 2025 05:36 AM IST

According to the complaint filed by hostel staffer Bhinder Singh, the accused scaled the boundary wall of the hostel and unlawfully entered the premises while wielding a metal rod

The Sarabha Nagar police have arrested a 27-year-old Liberian national, identified as Darungton, for allegedly trespassing into a girls’ hostel carrying an iron rod with the intent to harm a female student. The incident occurred on Thursday in a hostel located near Ferozepur Road that houses 48 international students of a private college in Baddowal. The accused is also a student.

Preliminary investigation suggests the motive was personal, stemming from a dispute with a girl. (Representative Image/iStockphoto)
Preliminary investigation suggests the motive was personal, stemming from a dispute with a girl. (Representative Image/iStockphoto)

According to the complaint filed by hostel staffer Bhinder Singh, the accused scaled the boundary wall of the hostel and unlawfully entered the premises while wielding a metal rod. The accused reportedly had a personal dispute with a female friend staying in the hostel. Hostel authorities managed to catch hold of him and informed the police.

Assistant sub-inspector Parshotam Lal, the investigating officer, said Darungton had recently appeared for his final examination in the same college where the hostel students are enrolled. He had been living in a rented accommodation in Phullanwal. Preliminary investigation suggests the motive was personal, stemming from a dispute with a girl. A case has been registered under Section 333 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for trespassing with intent to cause hurt, assault or wrongful restraint.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Liberia man arrested for trespass into girls’ hostel
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On