Ludhiana: Liberia man arrested for trespass into girls’ hostel

The Sarabha Nagar police have arrested a 27-year-old Liberian national, identified as Darungton, for allegedly trespassing into a girls’ hostel carrying an iron rod with the intent to harm a female student. The incident occurred on Thursday in a hostel located near Ferozepur Road that houses 48 international students of a private college in Baddowal. The accused is also a student. Preliminary investigation suggests the motive was personal, stemming from a dispute with a girl. (Representative Image/iStockphoto)

According to the complaint filed by hostel staffer Bhinder Singh, the accused scaled the boundary wall of the hostel and unlawfully entered the premises while wielding a metal rod. The accused reportedly had a personal dispute with a female friend staying in the hostel. Hostel authorities managed to catch hold of him and informed the police.

Assistant sub-inspector Parshotam Lal, the investigating officer, said Darungton had recently appeared for his final examination in the same college where the hostel students are enrolled. He had been living in a rented accommodation in Phullanwal. Preliminary investigation suggests the motive was personal, stemming from a dispute with a girl. A case has been registered under Section 333 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for trespassing with intent to cause hurt, assault or wrongful restraint.