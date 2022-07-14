Ludhiana | Local bodies minister meets employees on chain hunger strike
With the municipal corporation (MC) employees’ union— Sewermen/Safai Karamchari Sangharsh Committee— sitting on a chain hunger strike for the last nine days, seeking regularisation of contractual employees, the local MLAs arranged a meeting between the unions and local bodies’ minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar in Chandigarh on Thursday.
In a video released after the meeting, the minister can be seen assuring the employees’ union that he would visit the protest site outside the MC’s Zone-A office on Friday and make an announcement regarding the demand to regularise the contractual employees. MLAs Madan lal Bagga, Ashok Prashar Pappi, Gurpreet Gogi, among others\, were also present in the meeting.
Bringing the factionalism among the MC employees to the fore, Municipal Employees’ Sangharsh Committee and Sewermen/Safai Karamchari Sangharsh Committee conducted separate meetings with the minister and claimed to have got an assurance from the minister regarding the regularisation of employees.
The unions have been struggling with their long-pending demands, including regularisation of employees.The employees said even though the previous Congress government had issued a notification for regularisation of sewermen and sweepers, who are working on contractual basis, they haven’t been given the appointment letters.
Chairperson of Sewermen/Safai Karamchari Sangharsh Committee Vijay Danav said the minister gave a positive response to the demands of the union. Further, he would be visiting the protest site on Friday to make an announcement regarding the regularisation of contractual employees, he added.
Pune district administration issues directions to 1,300 gram panchayats to prevent Malin-like tragedy
The district administration has issued directions to 1,300 gram panchayats in Pune asking them to take adequate steps for the safety of villagers residing in valleys and mountainous regions of their jurisdiction to prevent a Malin-like tragedy. The landslide at Malin in Pune's Ambegaon taluka took place on July 30, 2014 and claimed 151 lives. Several villagers had to be evacuated to safe locations.
Patna SSP likens PFI to RSS, BJP says sack him
Manavjit Singh Dhillon on Thursday ignited a row after he drew parallels between the training of Popular Front of India and that of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, inviting an angry reaction from the ruling BJP which demanded his immediate ouster. The Bihar Police headquarters has taken cognizance of the statement after BJP demanded action against the police official. Lalu Prasad's Rashtriya Janata Dal, the main opposition party in Bihar, backed the police officer.
Maha monsoon fury: 23 deaths due to drowning in four days, total death toll reaches 97
With incessant rain causing a flood-like situation in Maharashtra, around 23 people have died due to drowning, 61 due to lightning, and one person in a landslide over the past four days. While as many as 3,047 people have been evacuated from various waterlogged places during the same period. Nagpur has reported the highest number of casualties related to heavy rainfall which is 15, followed by Nashik at 12 and Palghar at 8.
Gopalganj hooch tragedy: Six years on, HC acquits 9 men given death, 4 women life term
The Patna High Court on Wednesday acquitted 13 accused, of them nine men awarded death sentence and four women awarded life imprisonment by a lower court in connection with the Gopalganj hooch tragedy of 2016, in which 19 people had lost their lives. The court noted that the prosecution had failed to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt.
Ludhiana | Truck driver arrested with 600kg of poppy husk, prime accused escapes
The anti-narcotic cell of Ludhiana rural police on Thursday arrested a truck driver and recovered 600kg of poppy husk from his possession. The team also seized an 18-wheeler truck in which the accused was carrying the contraband. The arrested accused has been identified as Hakam Singh of Ambala. On being searched, the contraband was recovered, sub-inspector anti-narcotic cell, in-charge, Kirandeep Kaur, Jagraon added. The owner of the truck is Johal and the police have launched a manhunt to arrest the accused.
