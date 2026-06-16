Ludhiana: Agri varsity retains top spot in state rankings

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has secured the top position among all state agricultural and horticultural Universities and the second rank nationally in the International Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) 2026. Registrar Rishi Pal Singh said that PAU continues to play a key role in addressing emerging agricultural challenges. (ht fILE)

The latest rankings place PAU ahead of 67 State agricultural and horticultural universities across India, reinforcing its reputation for excellence in agricultural education, research and extension services.

The university outperformed several prominent institutions, including Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore; GB Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar; University of Agricultural Sciences, Bengaluru; CCS Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar; and Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Srinagar.

At the national level, PAU was ranked second only to the ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), New Delhi. Vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal said PAU remains committed to advancing Indian agriculture through quality education, impactful research and farmer-oriented extension programmes.

Registrar Rishi Pal Singh said that PAU continues to play a key role in addressing emerging agricultural challenges through scientific innovations and practical solutions for farmers.