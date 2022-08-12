Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana logs 17 fresh Covid cases

Published on Aug 12, 2022 10:11 PM IST
The fresh infections pushed the active Covid cases tally in Ludhiana to 183. Of these, 170 patients are in home isolation, 13 are undergoing treatment at a private facility
Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,12,914 Covid cases, of which 1,09,722 people have successfully recovered and 3,009 have succumbed to the virus (HT FILE)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

As many as 17 residents tested positive for Covid in Ludhiana on Friday.

The fresh infections pushed the active cases tally in the district to 183. Of these, 170 patients are in home isolation, 13 are undergoing treatment at a private facility, while no Covid patient is admitted at government hospitals.

Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,12,914 Covid cases, of which 1,09,722 people have successfully recovered and 3,009 have succumbed to the virus.

