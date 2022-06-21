Ludhiana logs 17 fresh Covid cases, zero deaths

Amid concerns over the rising graph of Covid cases, the district reported 17 fresh infections on Monday. No casualty was reported.

The total count of Covid climbed up to 1,10,145, of which 1,07,734 patients have recovered and 2,285 succumbed to the virus.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There were 126 active cases in the district on Monday. Of these, 122 are under home isolation and the others admitted in different city hospitals.

.