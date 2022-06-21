Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana logs 17 fresh Covid cases, zero deaths

The total count of Covid cases in Ludhiana district climbed up to 1,10,145, of which 1,07,734 patients have recovered and 2,285 succumbed to the virus
Ludhiana logged 17 fresh Covid cases. (AFP)
Published on Jun 21, 2022 01:15 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhaina

Amid concerns over the rising graph of Covid cases, the district reported 17 fresh infections on Monday. No casualty was reported.

The total count of Covid climbed up to 1,10,145, of which 1,07,734 patients have recovered and 2,285 succumbed to the virus.

There were 126 active cases in the district on Monday. Of these, 122 are under home isolation and the others admitted in different city hospitals.

